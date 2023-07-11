Lighting strikes close to home

Last Friday’s violent thunder and lightening storms hit a little too close to home at Vern and Beverly Devereux’s property off Rte. 16 in Barton. Mrs. Devereux was on the phone with her husband when she heard a bang so loud that it startled her causing her to scream into the phone! She looked out as lightening struck this tree just a few hundred feet from their glass-front porch.

Mrs. Devereux said she witnessed a big ball of lightening that then formed vertical bolts that traveled down and stripped the sides of the tree. Then, she said, there was a lot of sizzling. So, she kept a close eye out to be sure that the strike hadn’t caused any fire in the surrounding landscape.

Photos by Tracy Davis Pierce