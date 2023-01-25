LI Hockey generates little heat

by Joseph Gresser

LYNDON CENTER — The Fenton W. Chester Arena here was packed with fans Thursday night, but only those rooting for the visiting Burlington High School Seahorses had much to cheer about. The Lyndon Institute (LI) Vikings, a blended team with members from LI, North Country Union High School, and Hardwick, failed to jell, and fell to its opponents by a score of 6-1.

Schools that once had hockey teams of their own have had to combine to put six players on the ice with enough skaters in reserve for shift changes. North Country women currently play as members of the Northeast Kingdom Blades.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)