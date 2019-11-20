Law enforcement discusses opioid crisis

ST. JOHNSBURY — Following last week’s push to get more drugs and more dealers off the streets, state, local and federal officials held a public forum here Monday to talk about developments in the opioid crisis, and how law enforcement, prosecutors’ offices, and treatment centers are working together to address the ongoing challenges. Forty or 50 members of the public attended the forum, which was held specifically to talk about Orleans and Caledonia counties.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)