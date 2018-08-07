Landlords confront new pot law

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

Marijuana enthusiasts have long awaited the day cultivation and consumption of pot was legalized, but some people may not have the freedom to indulge in those luxuries –– if they’re renters and their landlords have anything to say about it.

While the new law states that anyone over the age of 21 can legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and cultivate two mature plants and/or four immature plants, it also gives landlords the right to prohibit tenants from cultivating, possessing, or using cannabis on their property.

