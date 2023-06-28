Lakeview will stay open next year

by Joseph Gresser

GREENSBORO—Lakeview Elementary School will stay open for at least another year while the Orleans Southwest Union Elementary School District (OSUESD) board and local residents consider options for the future.

Lakeview’s enrollments have dropped to around 26 students and efforts to hire teachers needed for next year have, so far, failed to produce fruit, so there was some question going into the special meeting on June 22 as to whether it was possible to keep it going.

However, after hearing from residents of Greensboro, Hardwick, Stannard, and Woodbury, the board voted unanimously to keep Lakeview open for the 2023-2024 school year with a classroom configuration determined by administrators with advice from the board.

