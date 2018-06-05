Lake Region students attend leadership seminar

Lake Region Union High School sophomores Ella Stevens and Mara Duquette attended the 2018 Hugh O’Brien Leadership (HOBY) seminar at St. Michael’s college.

The HOBY vision is to motivate and empower young individuals to make a positive difference in global society, through understanding and action, based on effective and compassionate leadership.

The HOBY mission is to inspire and develop youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation.

Along with 120 other Vermont sophomores, they learned how to become outstanding leaders.

–– from HOBY Vermont