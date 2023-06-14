Lake Region graduates 99 in Class of 2023

by Trisha Ingalls

Lake Region Union High School graduated its fifty-sixth class of seniors Sunday, with 99 relieved graduates crossing the stage to accept their hard-earned diplomas.

The day was bright and warm, and Bev Davis played “Scotland the Brave” on bagpipes, accompanied by the Lake Region band, while black-gown-clad faculty members processed to their seats in their black gowns.

Senior class member Graydon McCormick led the assembly in reciting the pledge of allegiance, and another graduating senior, Duncan Lovegrove, played the “Star-Spangled Banner” on the trumpet. Class valedictorian Liam Lahar then took the stage to deliver his remarks.

