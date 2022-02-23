Katelyn Deslandes pleads innocent in Charleston double fatal crash

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT— In the aftermath of a head-on collision that took the lives of Logan Cota of Charleston and Taylor Warren of Lunenberg, both 18 years old, the driver of the car that police said drove into oncoming traffic on February 16, pled innocent to two charges of grossly negligent driving resulting in deaths.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)