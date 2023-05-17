Justices seek equity and inclusion

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A panel that included two Vermont Supreme Court Justices visited the Orleans County Courthouse here on May 10. They were making the eleventh stop on a tour slated to stop in all 14 counties for the purpose of discussing how the state’s judicial system can be made more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

The two co-chairs of the Vermont Judiciary Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Vermont Chief Justice Paul Reiber and Associate Justice Nancy Waples, were in the building’s main courtroom, seated at a long table. With them were Chief Superior Court Judge Thomas Zonay and Scott Griffith, chief of planning and court services for the state judiciary.

A local commission member, Julie Bronson who heads court operations in Orleans County was present but not seated with the others. ..

