Judge Jiron will hear Deslandes trial

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — On February 16, 2022, the car driven by Logan Costa of Charleston, was hit by one driven by Katelyn Deslandes, 24, of Island Pond. The head-on collision resulted in the death of Mr. Costa and his passenger Taylor Warren of Lunenberg. Both were 18 years old.

Ms. Deslandes pled innocent to two felony charges of grossly negligent driving resulting in death and her case is scheduled to go to trial on September 11.

It will be one of the first cases heard by Judge Jerome Jiron as he takes the bench in Orleans County Superior Court after a year presiding in Caledonia County.

If it were up to Orleans County State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva, another judge would be wielding the gavel at the trial…

