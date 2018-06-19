JROTC says goodbye to Colonel Wooster, celebrates 20th anniversary

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

The North Country Union High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program is celebrating its twentieth anniversary at the school, and also saying goodbye to Colonel Keith Wooster, who is retiring as its instructor after 14 years.

Colonel Wooster attended Norwich University in 1974 and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army in 1978. When he was ready to retire from active duty in 2003, he started looking for something else to occupy his time.

