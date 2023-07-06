Jones library reawakens

by Trisha Ingalls

ORLEANS — Last summer, it seemed the Jones Memorial Library was dangerously close to making the tough decision to close its doors. Staff turnover, the absence of a friends’ group, and languishing fundraising activities led to a special trustee meeting last August 11 at which the idea of closing the library was on the table.

Nearly one year later, the library is still open and a doorbell chimes constantly, a sign of a steady stream of people — young and old — coming in and out.

Theresa Reil, the library director, and Linsay McCargar, the library’s first children’s librarian, both took on their new roles in January of this year, and things have really taken off from there.

They say they complement each other’s abilities, and they’ve pieced together a new partnership based on their strengths…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)