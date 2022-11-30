Jasper Hill must house workers as well as cheese

by Trisha Ingalls

GREENSBORO — Jasper Hill Farm will be celebrating its twentieth year of cheese-making in 2023. Its cheeses have won best of show at the American Cheese Society four times, the best unpasteurized cheese in the world for its Bayley Hazen Blue, and recently won eight medals at the World Cheese Awards. It seems only one thing can hold this quintessential Vermont business back: housing. The award-winning cheese-makers have had to come up its their own solutions in order to continue to attract world-class talent.

“Housing, obviously, is a huge challenge,” Mateo Kehler, one of the owners of Jasper Hill Farm, said in an interview with the Chronicle.

