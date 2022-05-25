Jason Roberts pleads innocent to murder charge

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT—Jason Roberts, 44, currently living in Maryville, Tennessee, appeared by video in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court Monday and pled innocent to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his daughter Madison Rose Simoneau.

Madison died on July 12, 2016, in Boston. According to police an examining doctor said her death was directly related to injuries she suffered as a six-week-old infant when Mr. Roberts shook her hard enough to cause severe brain damage.

