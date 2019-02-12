Island Pond Winter Carnival

 -  - 

As always snowmobile riders brought a welcome infusion of cash to Island Pond. The owner of this gas station was undoubtedly delighted to see all the pumps filled with customers. Photo by Joseph Gresser
As always snowmobile riders brought a welcome infusion of cash to Island Pond. The owner of this gas station was undoubtedly delighted to see all the pumps filled with customers. Photo by Joseph Gresser
Share
3 views
bookmark icon