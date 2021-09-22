One of several groups of runners competing in the Island Pond marathon head out Saturday morning. The race, unusual for marathons, had no entry fee. Competitors were asked, instead, to contribute by spending money in the community. Gary Allen of Millinocket, Maine, said he was invited to Brighton to help put the race together. He helped organize a similar run in his community. Mr. Allen said it brings $1-million in revenue to Millinocket. The first running of Island Pond’s race went smoothly, but only 138 of the more than 700 people who signed up showed up to run. Photo by Joseph Gresser

..more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)