This Week Uncategorized Is that Marilyn on Main Street? Published 1 day ago - Tracy Davis Pierce - 1d ago A scarecrow Marilyn Monroe duplicates the originals' famous subway grate scene from The Seven-Year Itch. The glamorous effigy represented the Northeast Kingdom Tasting Center in the scarecrow contest sponsored by Vermont's North Country Chamber of Commerce. Scarecrows abounded around Newport on Saturday, acting as harbingers of the rebirth of the Fall Foliage Festival, which will take place on September 29. For more scarecrow madness, please see this week's Chronicle. Photo by Joseph Gresser