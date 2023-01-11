Irasburg sugar house destroyed by fire

by Trisha Ingalls

IRASBURG — A fire engulfed a sugar house here on January 3. The property, located in the woods off Route 58, was said by fire department officers to be owned by Rene Desmarais, although tax records show it was more recently owned by Ryan’s Maple Ridge Sugar House, Incorporated.

Irasburg Fire Chief Robin Beaton said he got the call at 5:30 p.m., and he could already see the smoke when he got on the Interstate in Newport.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)