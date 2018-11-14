Irasburg plans to fight merger

by Elizabeth Trail

IRASBURG — The select board here agreed at its regular meeting Monday to get in touch with an attorney to find out more about options for fighting any Act 46 merger involving the Irasburg Village School.

