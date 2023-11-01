Intergalactic vegetable art

Gayle Gordon’s starry pumpkin is an appropriate winner at the Great Chronicle Jack-o’-Lantern Contest. This year’s edition of the annual gala was held outdoors for the first time when the electronic lock at the Barton Memorial Building chose not to allow people inside. Nevertheless, local artistry, helped along by heaps of cookies and large quantities of cider, ruled the night. To see what Orleans County’s carvers came up with, please turn to the pages if this week’s Chronicle. Photo by Joseph Gresser