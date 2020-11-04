Ingalls takes Rodgers’ Senate seat

Orleans and Essex counties declined to return Senator John Rodgers of Glover to the State House. Russ Ingalls of Newport will head to Montpelier in his place in January.

Mr. Rodgers finished fifth in a five-person race. He lost his spot on the Democratic ticket when he failed to mail the paperwork for a spot in his party’s Primary in on time.

Senator Robert Starr of North Troy and Ron Horton of Jay were named Democratic nominees after Mr. Rodgers’ write-in campaign fell far sort of success.

…an election summery and charts by town are in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)