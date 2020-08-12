In Coventry… ATV ordinance reinstated

by Meghan Wayland

COVENTRY — By a vote of 290 to 142, Coventry voted Tuesday to keep an ordinance that opened all town roads to ATVs. The ordinance had come under fire from townspeople who said the select board failed to gather adequate community input prior to it being adopted on April 20.

Residents had two recent opportunities to voice opinions ahead of Tuesday’s vote at remote meetings held Wednesday, August 5, and Monday, August 10.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)