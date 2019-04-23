In Barton Selectmen to interview candidates for board

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — The Barton Select Board held another marathon meeting, taking nearly three hours to conduct routine business on April 16.

The board accepted the resignation of former board member Ken Salzmann, who has moved to Irasburg. Mr. Salzmann’s letter was submitted on April 2, but passed over at that day’s board meeting.

