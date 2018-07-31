How much tariff relief will go to dairy farmers?

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

If the $12-billion tariff relief plan announced by President Donald Trump includes between $1.8-billion and $2-billion for dairy producers, it could make up for a substantial amount of the damage farmers have suffered since the President embarked on his trade war, said Bob Wellington, Agri-Mark senior vice-president and economist.

Mr. Wellington said Tuesday that such an infusion of money into the dairy economy could mean a $2-per-hundredweight increase in milk prices, erasing the drop caused by retaliatory tariffs imposed by U.S. trading partners.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)