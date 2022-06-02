Representative Vicki Strong, of Albany, holds up a case holding medals earned by her son Marine Corps Sergeant Jesse Strong. In 2005 Sergeant Strong died in combat in Iraq. It was only recently, that with the encouragement of John Wilson and Heather Lafont, that the Strong family received the honors due to their son. Major Dan Bartlett, the commander of the North Country Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, who also spoke Monday at Newport’s Memorial Day ceremony applauds. For more about Memorial Day in Orleans County please see this week’s Chronicle.

Photo by Joseph Gresser