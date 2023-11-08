Heroin Highway dealer sentenced

BURLINGTON—The second of the two brothers who ran an establishment that at one time gave Hutchins Farm Road in Stannard the unwanted title of the Heroin Highway was sentenced to a 68-month term in federal prison Friday. Judge Christina Reiss sentenced Eric Colson III, 25, of Stannard after he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute crack, heroin, and fentanyl, to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and maintaining a residence for the purpose of selling and using heroin and fentanyl and manufacturing crack cocaine.

Mr. Colson who has been in jail since his arrest in September 2021, will get credit for time served. He will remain on probation after release for four years.

Judge Reiss recommended that Mr. Colson be held under the lowest security available at the federal prison in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, or be held as close to Vermont as possible. She noted his close family ties as a reason for that recommendation.

His younger brother Gage Colson, 23, pled guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin. He accepted responsibility for his actions, prosecutors said and his sentence was set a 35 months with credit for time served.

Police arrested the brothers in September 2021 saying they were in the business of selling large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine, as much as $20,000 worth a day…..

