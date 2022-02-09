Hemp store coming to Barton

BARTON — Folks passing the long-closed Gulf station at the entrance of Barton Village, will have noticed signs of activity in the building that once housed a convenience store.

If any wondered what might be taking place inside, that question got a partial answer recently when a sign for Northeast Kingdom Hemp appeared on the side of the building.

The owners of that business, Cam and Karen Devereux, were among the petitioners who got an article allowing a licensed retail cannabis store in Barton placed on the town’s 2021 Town Meeting Warning. Voters approved the measure by a 112 to 81 margin.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)