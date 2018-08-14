Hearing on rewritten Barton zoning bylaws August 16

copyright the Chronicle August 15, 2018

BARTON — A little more than a week after accepting the resignation of the town’s planning commission chair, and appointing two new members to it, the Barton Select Board will hold a hearing to consider a revision of the town’s zoning bylaws. The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 16.

