Harlow-Jacobs to run for Sheriff on Democratic ticket

Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs, who lost in last week’s Republican Primary Election by a vote of 1,307-914 to Sheriff Kirk Martin, will continue on to the General Election. Ms. Harlow-Jacobs received the Democratic nomination through write-in votes and said Tuesday that she will accept it.

