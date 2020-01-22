Greensboro man fighting fires in Australia

by Tena Starr

A Greensboro man is in Australia fighting the massive fires there.

When she most recently heard from her partner, Evan Karp, he was at the Mount Buffalo fire in central Victoria, Emily Maclure said on Tuesday.

He left on January 5 and will be back home February 6, Ms. Maclure said.

Mr. Karp is no stranger to fire. He works for the Bureau of Land Management and is a smokejumper based in Fairbanks, Alaska. That means he’s generally gone five to six months a year, Ms. Maclure said. He’s been home the past year because the couple had a baby.

However, he was sent to Australia to utilize his vast store of firefighting skills.