Grant will help farm adapt to changing times

by Leanne Day Harple

WEST GLOVER — The Community Recovery and Revitalization Program recently approved a grant for James and Nella Cargioli Coe of West Glover that will reimburse $200,000 of the money they plan to spend diversifying their family farm. The grant is targeted specifically towards those who plan projects in the areas of agriculture, tourism, housing, and childcare, and will pay back 20 percent of a recipient’s total project costs. Ms. Cargioli Coe said that as a farmer, she is always keeping an eye out for grants, and when she saw this one, she and Mr. Coe submitted a plan they titled the “Ledgenear Farm Diversification Grant.”

It involves making a more than $1-million investment that will allow them to expand their commercial offerings in maple, beef, apples, and flowers, and to further develop their agrotourism opportunities. The Coes have until 2026 to carry out their plans.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)