Grandstand preservation to continue

by Luke Vidic

NEWPORT — An unusually large crowd filled the city’s municipal meeting room for Monday’s city council meeting, as supporters of the Grandstand Preservation Association came for the presentation of its structural assessment of the Gardner Park grandstand.

In its report, Stevens and Associates of Brattleboro wrote “that much of the grandstand structure is in fair condition and appears stable.”

That said, the grandstand will need wheelchair access added, beams replaced, the foundation anchored, bracers installed, and other spot-repairs around the frame.

