GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT AND CABINET MEMBERS HEAD TO ORLEANS COUNTY FOR SECOND ROUND OF THEIR “CAPITOL FOR A DAY” INITIATIVE

The Governor’s 14 County Tour Brings State Government to Vermonters Statewide

WHAT: The Scott Administration will be in Orleans County on Tuesday, October 29 for its Capitol for a Day initiative, a 14-county tour launched by the Governor in 2018. Tuesday’s visit will mark the fourth stop on the second round of the Capitol for a Day tours, having visited all 14 counties between June 2018 and April 2019 and beginning again in July 2019.Capitol for a Day gives local constituents, municipal government leaders and other partners the opportunity to connect directly with state leadership and staff. Follow along on social media using the #VTCapitol4aDay hashtag. WHEN: Tuesday, October 29 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.(Details below) WHERE: Various locations throughout Orleans County. GOVERNOR SCOTT’S PUBLIC SCHEDULE8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.Cabinet MeetingNorthern Star, Gateway Center, 84 Fyfe Dr., NewportWho: Governor Scott; cabinet; extended cabinet; and legislators ​9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Newport Early Childhood Center Visit & Tour84 Farrant St., NewportWho: Governor Scott; Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle; Human Services Secretary Mike Smith; Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford;​ Acting Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington; and legislators 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.Tour Northern State Correctional FacilityNorthern State Correctional Facility (NSCF), 2559 Glen Rd., NewportWho: ​Governor Scott; Human Services Secretary Mike Smith; Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette; Digital Services Secretary John Quinn; and Racial Equity Executive Director Xusana Davis*Members of the press wishing to participate should email [email protected] and must follow the Vermont Department of Corrections media policy. 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.Coventry Village School Lunch & Tour348 Route 5, CoventryWho: Governor Scott; cabinet; extended cabinet; and legislators ​ 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.Presentation of a Spirit of the ADA AwardEM Brown & Son, 169 Main St., BartonWho: ​Governor Scott; Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living Commissioner Monica Hutt; Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington; and Administration Secretary Susanne Young 4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.Tour of the Craftsbury Public House107 South Craftsbury Rd., CraftsburyWho: ​Public Service Deputy Commissioner Riley Allen; Public Service Director of Clean Energy Development Fund Andy Perchlik; Public Service Department Connectivity Coordinator Michael DeHart; Administration Secretary Susanne Young; and Sung-Hee from the Craftsbury Public House This schedule is subject to change.ADDITIONAL PUBLIC EVENTS WITH CABINET & EXTENDED CABINET 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Presentation and Discussion: Understanding Your Education Property TaxNorth Country Career Center, 209 Veterans Ave., NewportWho: Education Secretary Daniel French; Tax Acting Commissioner Craig Bolio; and Tax Economist and Director of Policy Douglas Farnham​9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Tour Lavender Essentials of Vermont2103 Herrick Rd., DerbyWho: ​Agriculture, Food & Markets Secretary Anson Tebbetts; and Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Public Transit Initiatives DiscussionNortheast Kingdom Human Services, 181 Crawford Rd., NewportWho: ​Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn; and Natural Resources Deputy Secretary Peter Walke​10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Community Conversations & Tour at the Goodrich Memorial LibraryGoodrich Memorial Library, 2002 Main St., NewportWho: State Librarian Jason Broughton; Administration Secretary Susanne Young; and Racial Equity Executive Director Xusana Davis 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Presentation: Building Communities Grants & Human Resources SupportKingdom Brewing, 353 Coburn Hill Rd., NewportWho: ​Buildings and General Services Commissioner Chris Cole; Human Resources Commissioner Beth Fastiggi; Administration Secretary Susanne Young; and Kingdom Brewing owners Brian and Jennifer Cook 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Adding Value to High Quality Hardwood Logs – Veneer Mill TourColumbia Forest Products, 115 Columbia Way, NewportWho: ​Natural Resources Deputy Secretary Peter Walke; Forests, Parks & Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder; and Forests, Parks & Recreation Deputy Commissioner Sam Lincoln 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Northeast Kingdom Learning Services Tour & VisitNewport Community Education Center, 1 Main St., NewportWho: Education Secretary Daniel French​ 10:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Eden Specialty Ciders Tour & Discussion150 Main St., NewportWho: ​Agriculture, Food & Markets Secretary Anson Tebbetts; and Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.North Country Engineering Tour & Visit106 John Taplin Rd., DerbyWho: Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle; Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein; Workforce and Training Director John Young​; and Acting Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.Lowell Graded School Tour & Visit52 Gelo Park Rd., LowellWho: Education Deputy Secretary Heather Bouchey​ 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.Forest Management in the Northeast Kingdom: Logging and Firewood Production165 Maple Ridge Rd., (via Sanderson Rd.), West CharlestonWho: Natural Resources Deputy Secretary Peter Walke; ​Forests, Parks & Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder; Forests, Parks & Recreation Deputy Commissioner Sam Lincoln; Damon Smith of Damon Smith Timber Harvesting; and Meadowsend Timberlands Consulting Forester Ryan Kilborn 12:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.Butterworks Farm Tour & Discussion421 Trumpass Rd., WestfieldWho: ​Agriculture, Food & Markets Secretary Anson Tebbetts; and Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman​ 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.Procurement PresentationEmory Hebard State Office Building, 100 Main St., Conference Room 250, NewportWho: ​Buildings and General Services Commissioner Chris Cole 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Public Safety Meeting with Fire Service, Emergency Management & EMSNewport Fire Department, 350 Western Ave., Newport, VT 05855, NewportWho: Public Safety Deputy Commissioner Christopher Herrick; Vermont Emergency Management Deputy Director Chip Deasy; Division of Fire and Safety Director Michael Desrochers; Racial Equity Executive Director Xusana Davis; and representatives from the Department of Health 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.North Country Union High School Tour & Visit209 Veterans Ave., NewportWho: Education Deputy Secretary Heather Bouchey​ 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.Built by Newport Tour & Visit450 Main St., NewportWho: Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle; Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein; and Workforce and Training Director John Young 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.Community Conversations & Tour of the Albany LibraryAlbany Public Library, 530 Main St., AlbanyWho: ​State Librarian Jason Broughton 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.Adding Value to Lower Quality Hardwood Logs – Producing Railroad Ties and Hardwood Flooring for Export MarketsLaBranche Lumber Company, 13 Drowns Mill Rd., NewportWho: ​Forests, Parks & Recreation Deputy Commissioner Sam Lincoln​ 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.Newport Bike Tour117 Waterfront Plaza, NewportWho: ​Forests, Parks & Recreation Commissioner and VOREC Chair Michael Snyder; Housing & Community Development Commissioner and VOREC Vice Chair Josh Hanford; Forests, Parks & Recreation Director of Lands Administration & Recreation Becca Washburn; Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin; Town of Newport Recreation Director Jessica Booth; Vermont Land Trust staff; North Country High School staff and students; Memphremagog Trails board members; and Newport Downtown Development staff 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Meeting with Orleans Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Bev Davis130 Kinsey Rd., BartonWho: Deputy Secretary Heather Bouchey​ 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.Roundtable Discussion: 2019 Legislative Session and Prewritten Software Accessed RemotelyOld Stone House Museum, Grammar School meeting room, 109 Old Stone House Rd., BrowningtonWho: Tax Acting Commissioner Craig Bolio; and Tax Economist and Director of Policy Douglas Farnham​​3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.Tour Hill Farmstead Brewery403 Hill Rd., Greensboro BendWho: ​Agriculture, Food & Markets Secretary Anson Tebbetts; and Agriculture, Food & Markets Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman​ Please note, events and meetings that are not open to the general public are not listed.This schedule is subject to change.