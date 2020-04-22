Governor begins to open up economy

“I, personally, took them to the mail center this morning,”

by Joseph Gresser

As the number of new cases of COVID-19 appears to be declining, Governor Phil Scott outlined his guidelines for reopening Vermont for business. At his briefing on Friday, the Governor set out five criteria for action and announced a first step toward letting Vermonters safely go back to work.

Governor Scott, who was besieged with questions about the failure of the state’s unemployment system to get assistance to all who qualified for aid, also announced the emergency measure of sending $1,200 checks to all whose claims remained unresolved by Saturday.

On Friday, Mr. Scott said, over 8,300 such checks were issued.

“I, personally, took them to the mail center this morning,” the Governor added.

