Glover students raise awareness for Drug Take Back Day
copyright the Chronicle April 25, 2018
by Jane A. Peters
GLOVER — Even zombies are against drug use. Seven students complete with zombie makeup and tie-dye zombie T-shirts on Tuesday showed off the posters they created for Drug Take Back Day.
The event will be Saturday at Kinney Drugs in Newport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
