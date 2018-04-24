Glover students raise awareness for Drug Take Back Day

copyright the Chronicle April 25, 2018

by Jane A. Peters

GLOVER — Even zombies are against drug use. Seven students complete with zombie makeup and tie-dye zombie T-shirts on Tuesday showed off the posters they created for Drug Take Back Day.

The event will be Saturday at Kinney Drugs in Newport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)