Glover Ambulance surprised and delighted by award

by Trisha Ingalls

GLOVER — Glover Ambulance Squad won the award for 2023 ambulance service of the year from the state of Vermont Emergency Medical Services (EMS) office of the Department of Health. The squad held a party Friday night to celebrate.

There are 167 licensed ambulance services in the state, and Vermont EMS received at least 77 nominations for ambulance service of the year, with Glover Ambulance Squad coming out on top.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)