Game wardens aid animal control officers

by Tena Starr

Last month a Charleston woman appeared in court to answer to three felony and three misdemeanor charges accusing her of cruelty to animals. Specifically, she’s facing two charges of cruelty to animals by torture, one of cruelty by causing undue pain, and three of cruelty by depriving the animals of adequate food, water and shelter.

Frances Plankey, 55, has pled innocent to all the charges. But officials say they’ve had concerns about her ability to take care of animals for years. Court records say three horses and a dog have died recently, and several dogs that were surrendered required serious, and expensive, medical treatment. It should be noted that Ms. Plankey claimed not to be the owner of those dogs, saying a family member was….

