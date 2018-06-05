Free art camps for kids and teens

For the third year, Greater Barton Arts (GBA) will hold free art classes for students. The classes, which focus on drawing and painting, will occur in collaboration with the Old Stone House Museum’s Time Traveler’s Camp, which this year will feature heritage art activities from July 23–27. Kids ages eight to 12 who wish to take GBA’s art classes will do so after lunch. GBA will provide a scholarship to cover one-half of the Time Travelers Camp fee in order to keep its program free. Interested kids will register with the Old Stone House Museum (oldstonehousemuseum.org). Teenagers wishing to enroll in GBA’s free art classes will attend from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Old Stone House Museum July 23–27. For information and registration in the free art classes, please contact Adrien Helm: (802)-525-3740 or [email protected] –– from GBA