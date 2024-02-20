Four go through South Bay ice

NEWPORT — Four people, including two young children, took a dangerous plunge into Lake Memphremagog Saturday afternoon after their side-by-side went through the ice on South Bay.

A report from the Newport City Police Department says officers were told of the accident and went to help….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands tomorrow or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)