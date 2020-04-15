Foreign workers stuck at Jay Peak

by Meghan Wayland

JAY — Thirty-one seasonal workers from Argentina and Peru were still stuck last week at Jay Peak Resort due to international travel bans related to COVID-19.

The workers are part of the federal J-1 visa program, a cultural exchange that allows 280,000 foreign workers and students to visit the U.S. each year. Jay Peak employs roughly 100 J-1 workers each winter in departments like housekeeping and retail. Last year, there were roughly 3,000 J-1 visa holders throughout Vermont.

