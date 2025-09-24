Food, drinks, and space to gather at The Nook in Barton

by Gabrielle Gervais

BARTON — After 20 years in the business, Shelly Azur is taking on a new operation of her own on Barton’s Main Street. Located at the former home of the Barton Baking Company and Nick’s Snack Shack, The Nook offers fresh sandwiches, stacked burgers, cold drinks, and most importantly, a place for neighbors to gather and catch up.

Locals may recognize Ms. Azur (or the sandwiches on the menu) from her former business ventures, where she gained the experience she brings to the table at the Nook. Bobbie Joe Roberts McManus, who ran Nick’s Snack Shack and has owned the building for eight years, was there to help Ms. Azur usher in a new chapter.

Earlier, the location on 515 Main Street was occupied by Barton Baking Company. For a while, Ms. Azur thought she missed her opportunity with that location, having turned down a proposition from Ms. McManus a couple of years earlier. Once the building was open for offers again in January, Ms. Azur told the Chronicle, she said, “You know what? It’s time,” and sealed the deal.

Years ago, Ms. Azur owned …

