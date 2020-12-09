First vaccines expected in a week or so

by Joseph Gresser

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to approve a COVID vaccine for use in the U.S., but the expectation is that it will be only a short while before it does. At Governor Phil Scott’s press briefing Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine outlined plans for how Vermont will use the first 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine it has ordered.

Dr. Levine said he expects the state to get its first shipment of vaccine in a week or so and beginning immunizing people as early as December 21.

He said national and state panels have come up with similar recommendations as to who should be the first to receive the vaccine.

