Falcons headed to Division 2 finals

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The Friday night contest that saw the North Country Union High School Falcons advance to the Division 2 football finals, could not have differed more from the 42-0 laugher played at Veterans Field a week before.

The Terriers of Bellows Falls Union High School were as tenacious as their mascot and the outcome was only decided in an overtime shootout that saw the Terriers fall by a score of 21-20 after Bellows Falls tried and failed to win with a two-point conversion.

From the start of the night it was clear that defense would be key to the game’s outcome. Each team kept the other in tight check for the first quarter and it seemed as if neither the Falcons nor the Terriers would be able to score at all.

It wasn’t until the second quarter that Hayden Boivin was able to roll out to his right and find a bit of daylight along the sideline….

