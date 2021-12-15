Falcons fly high over Rangers

by Luke Vidic

NEWPORT — The Orleans County basketball season tipped off with a double header grudge match between the boys and girls of North Country Union High School and Lake Region Union High School. While North Country chalked up two confident wins, the score doesn’t tell the full story.

The outcomes don’t count towards either team’s league standing, so only bragging rights were on the line.

Both games were played with new COVID restrictions updated for this season. Four tickets are allotted per player, masks are required, and no food or drink is allowed inside (so masks are never drawn down).

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)