Falcons fall to Raiders

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT – The Falcons’ winning streak came to an end on Friday with a 2-1 loss to the U-32 Raiders.

The girls from North Country Union High School immediately started a new streak Monday by beating Harwood in an away game by the same score. That leaves the Falcon girls with an enviable 8-1 record for the season.

Friday’s match was a prolonged skirmish with each team fighting to break the ball free from the midfield. A few close calls drew the action near the goalposts during the first half, but the earliest attempts were easily managed by each side’s goal tender. And the scoreboard was a nest of goose eggs when the first half came to a close.

U-32 was able to score early in the second half as Raider Sylvia Emmons booted the ball …

