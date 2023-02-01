Falcon boys outpace Vergennes

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — The North Country Union High School Falcons took to the court against the Vergennes Union High School Commodores Saturday afternoon, as the Falcons sought to continue its string of victories. North Country put the pressure on from the very beginning of the game, building an early lead that carried them to victory over the visiting Commodores.

The tip-off saw the Falcons take the ball straight to the hoop for a quick two points. North Country’s Cooper Brueck swiftly sank a layup in the first few seconds of the game.

The Falcons started the game fast and fierce, running away with the ball to score layups, one after another, giving North Country a swift ten points.

