Evansville Trading Post leaves the block without a sale

by Luke Vidic

Bidders failed to reach the minimum for the Evansville Trading Post, and the Brownington country store will continue to serve its customers all they’ve come to expect.

Four bidders showed interest in the property situated halfway between Orleans and Lake Willoughby, but bidding never reached the reserve price. In a recent interview, store owner Andrew Swett said it was not what he’d hoped for — he’d hoped an auction would send the price up, not down.

He will now seek to sell privately, Mr. Swett said. There won’t be another auction, and the Swetts hope to strike a better deal with one of the interested parties.

The store will remain open seven days a week until further notice, and Mr. Swett said he doesn’t want the store’s customers to worry. The store won’t just close down without due notice.

Before going on the block, multiple businesses and individuals from Florida to New Hampshire showed interest in the property. Some wanted to keep the store as is, and others had ideas like adding a microbrewery.

In a prior conversation, Mr. Swett couldn’t say if there was any local interest, only that no one in the Swett family wanted to take over.