End of an era for Currier’s market

by Tena Starr

GLOVER — Currier’s Quality Market, which has been in the family for more than half a century, will close if it’s not sold by the end of August.

“The Currier family would like to announce that the era of Currier’s Quality Market is coming to an end,” Windy Currier wrote in an email Tuesday morning. “After 53 years, Jim is ready to retire from the grocery business. We will be putting in one last summer and plan to wrap it up at the end of the August.”

A visibly sad Jim Currier, who still owns the market, and still works there, said Tuesday there were several reasons why he, his son Jeff, and Jeff’s wife, Windy, decided to close.

