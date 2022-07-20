Drug and driving charges follow high-speed chase

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A car that didn’t stop for a pedestrian crossing the street in Newport attracted the attention of State Police Trooper Nathan Handy a little before 5 p.m. on July 13. According to his affidavit, Trooper Handy was behind a car that obeyed the law by stopping for a walker.

Trooper Handy said he turned around and tried to catch up with the car, which was red with out-of-state license plates.

The driver of the red car speeded up and, despite heavy traffic, began weaving in and out of its lane in an apparent attempt to avoid being pulled over, he said.

Trooper Hardy said he turned on his blue lights and siren and tried to catch up. He said he saw the car turn right onto the Interstate Access Road and pick up speed. His cruiser was doing more than 90 miles an hour in a 35-mile-an-hour zone, but the red car was still pulling away.

