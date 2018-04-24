Draft farm bill not much help to farmers, Welch says

copyright the Chronicle April 25, 2018

Although a Republican draft of the 2018 Farm Bill cleared the House Agriculture Committee on a party line vote last week, U.S. Representative Peter Welch said he doesn’t think the bill will clear the Senate and make it to the President’s desk this year.

“There had been an effort to get a bipartisan bill,” Representative Welch said Monday. “The chair came out with a Republican version that I think will pass the House with support from the Freedom Caucus.”

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)